Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan has urged Jacob Bethell to leave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp and return to England if he is not first-choice to play the remaining matches. Earlier, Alastair Cook voiced a similar opinion, suggesting that Bethell should return home to focus on his red-ball development.Vaughan's comments came after Bethell was ruled out of the RCB playing XI for their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar announced at the toss that Bethell was sidelined with a finger injury, with Patidar himself returning to the lineup as his replacement.

"If Jacob Bethell's injured, he should be on the next plane home to England. England plays a Test match on June 4th, making sure that, you know, England has a look at him before potentially, to see if he is fit or not going to be fit for the Test match against New Zealand. I would think he's better off back in the UK, just getting assessed," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"I'm being a bit old school, I guess they'll say he's got to stay till the end, but if he's not going to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, England have got a training camp this next week. He should be back home in the UK. You know I'm a big believer in the IPL. If you're going to play, it grows your game massively. And obviously, when you're a young player in the dressing room with lights, I completely get it."

"As a young player, he was here last year, so he learned a lot. This year, he's played a little bit, but hasn't had a huge amount of success. But if he is injured, England has a training camp this week. Baz McCullum arrives in the UK on Sunday morning, and I think the training camp starts Monday. He should be back in the UK with the team," he added.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who was also part of the discussion panel, suggested that Bethell may not be willing to take a pay cut considering RCB were headed into the Playoffs.

"He's been here enough. He can miss a week!" Vaughan quickly replied.

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