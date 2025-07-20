The second women's ODI between India and England created a bit of controversy after India's appeal of obstruction in field was turned down. Playing at the iconic Lord's in London, the match was reduced to 29 overs-per side due to rain. India struggled to get going on a damp pitch. They managed just 143/8 in their allotted overs. England were close to chasing the target, but rain poured down again, and the target was reduced to 115 in 24 overs. They then chased the target in 21 overs and won the match by eight wickets.

During the fourth over of England's chase, Tammy Beaumont played a shot off Deepti Sharma and ran for a single. The ball went towards Jemimah Rodrigues, who was placed at the mid-wicket and she threw it towards wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

As Richa was about to get the ball, it hit on the leg of Tammy, who was coming inside the crease. The Indian team quickly appealed for obstruction in field as the on-field umpires quickly opted for the third umpire's decision. After checking few replays, Tammy was declared not out, leaving Team India disappointed.

Law 37.1 in MCC's law book states, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action."

37.1.2 states, "The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket."

Coming to the match, openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont gave England a strong start, putting together a 54-run stand in just over 10 overs. Beaumont looked fluent during her 34 off 35 balls, which included five boundaries, before falling to Sneh Rana. Jones, however, remained calm and unbeaten, anchoring the innings with a steady 46, while Sophia Dunkley supported her with a run-a-ball 9 not out.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with 21 before being bowled by Kranti Goud, who along with Rana were the only wicket-takers for India. Apart from them, the Indian bowlers failed to make much of an impact as England cruised to 116/2 in just 21 overs.