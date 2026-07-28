Former BCCI selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged the current selection committee to pick Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar for India's next T20I assignment. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth once again questioned vice-captain Tilak Varma's place in the team and suggested that the southpaw is "nothing" compared to Patidar. Tilak scored an unbeaten 11 off nine balls in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe. While Tilak had scored a 29-ball 60 in the previous match, Srikkanth said that the India vice-captain has been far from consistent with the bat.

Srikkanth insisted that Patidar deserves a chance like others, highlighting his consistency with the bat and his role in helping RCB win back-to-back IPL titles.

"Once again, Tilak ate nine balls. He can't play fast for too long. Where is the consistency? Tell me? What did he do in England? There will be one knock here and there. He is nothing compared to Rajat Patidar. If you want a real solid T20 knock, go to Patidar, give him a chance. Everyone is getting chances like Yash Thakur; give him a chance too," said Srikkanth.

During the second T20I against Zimbabwe, Tilak became India's seventh-highest run-scorer in T20Is, surpassing the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ishan Kishan on the all-time list.

Tilak has scored 1,645 runs in 59 T20Is and 56 innings at an average of 44.45 and a strike rate of 145.18, with two centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 120*.

This year has been a mixed bag for Tilak in T20Is, with 462 runs in 19 matches and innings at an average of over 34 and a strike rate of nearly 149, including three fifties and a best score of 60*.

The top three run-getters for India in T20Is are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 T20Is and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches and 117 innings at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04, including a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs in 113 matches and 107 innings at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94, including four centuries and 25 fifties).

(With ANI Inputs)

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