Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are reported to be involved in the first big trade deal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, with Sanju Samson and Tristan Stubbs set to exchange camps. Samson, who has been with RR for 11 seasons, is reported to have requested the franchise to either trade him or let him enter the IPL mini auction. It was earlier reported that one of the major reasons behind Samson's fallout with RR was their decision to release former England captain Jos Buttler.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Samson-Stubbs trade deal has entered the final stage of negotiations between the two franchises. DC, however, were not interested in trading any of their key players initially.

"With Samson clear on leaving the Royals, both DC and RR have been locked in negotiations and many tradable options were discussed along the way. It is reliably learnt that DC are keen to have Samson on board but were not willing to trade any of their core players," the report said.

The report also added that RR had also shown interest in acquiring the services of KL Rahul, but that request was quickly turned down.

"KL Rahul's name came up for discussions for the swap but DC were reluctant to let go of a player who had been their key performer last season and brings a lot of brand value. RR are happy with the idea of having Stubbs in their camp but it's understood that they asked for another uncapped player alongside the South African. That, however, wasn't entertained by the Capitals and there is a bright possibility of seeing Samson back in DC colours from the next IPL season," the report added.

While CSK, for months, were leading the race to trade Samson, the chances of that happening are all but over.

Multiple reports claimed that RR had asked CSK for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Samson. However, CSK rejected the request.

As of now, Samson could be reunited with Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils), barring any late hiccup.