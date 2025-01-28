Gautam Gambhir, like many Indian cricketers, is facing intense scrutiny after recent performances. Since the time Gambhir took over as India's head coach, the side lost in Sri Lanka in an ODI series, then against New Zealand at home in Test series and finally, got beaten 3-1 by Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It is after many years that Indian cricket team has had such a series of failures. A report even said that after the Champions Trophy 2025, Gambhir's contract may be reviewed.

Keeping this in mind, a cricket fan posed an interesting question to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. "If India doesn't do well in 2025 Champions Trophy, will Gautam Gambhir be sacked?" the follower asked the former India cricketer.

Chopra explained that Champions Trophy may be too early a tournament for any tough decisions to be taken against Gambhir.

"This time it's not normal Champions Trophy. The 2013 Champions Trophy was also not normal because it marked the beginning of a new era. This time, it's the back-end of a transition. I really hope this Indian team doesn't happen, because of it doesn't happen, you will see churning in Indians cricket. Whether Gautam Gambhir will be sacked? Well, I feel one more England tour. I don't think the BCCI will say anything to him until then. After the England tour, it will be a year since he took over the reins. You were supposed to ensure transition within one year. So how you did there, which players were prepared, and whether the team's performances have improved, a review may be done for him," he replied on his YouTube channel.

"However, at least one year at the job is absolutely important to review someone's performance. You need 12 months. So I feel not the Champions Trophy, but the England tour. That might just be a critical barometer or parameter, based on which Gautam Gambhir's performance might be reviewed. It won't be a bad thing. You review the performances of batters and bowlers, so do it for the coach as well."