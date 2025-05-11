Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, leaving all the fans and cricket experts utterly surprised. The announcement came as a big surprise as the Indian selectors were looking to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Rohit, who played 67 Tests for India, took to his social media to break the news, following the reports that he wouldn't captain in the Tests against England. Recently, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit's decision, stating that it was the right time for him.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly also congratulated Rohit on his marvelous career, which saw him leading India to two ICC titles.

"Retirement is everyone's individual decision. I also understand that this was the right time for him to hang his boots. He has played a lot of cricket for India and I would like to wish him all the best for his upcoming journey," Ganguly told India Today.

"He was a good leader that's why he made India's captain. I am not at all surprised that he led India to the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy titles. It was a successful career and he should be extremely proud of it," he added.

There was a significant drop in Rohit's form in the recent times and the skipper also faced harsh criticism for the same. Recently, he also opened up about the criticism and called some of them "unnecessary".

"Criticism is a part of a sportsperson's life. Criticism is necessary and important. But what I'm against is unnecessary criticism. I don't like it," said Rohit, speaking in an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar.

"There were a lot of things said about me. But I don't pay attention to any of it, and it doesn't affect me," Rohit said.

Rohit stated that he was unnecessarily criticised for supposedly having a weakness against left-arm pacers. However, he chose to focus on his performance instead of retorting to the critics.

"So many things have been said about me - like I can't play left-arm fast bowlers, and many other things - but now, I don't pay attention to it anymore. Now, if you go and defend it, a lot of things might go wrong. And you will be losing out on time, and time is precious. My work is to attack," Rohit explained.