The second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh was a no-contest as far as the battle between the bat and ball was concerned. After losing the series opener, Pakistan bounced back in heroic fashion, securing a 124-run victory to go 1-1 level in the series Yet, the match saw a huge controversy erupt over Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz's run out of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha. Salman didn't just lash out at Mehidy on the field but also said that the dismissal was against the spirit of the game. Now, Mehidy's teammate Litton Das has responded to the Pakistan all-rounder.

In a scathing counter to Salman's claims, Litton said that if a dismissal is within the rules of the game, the accusations of 'unsportsmanlike' act shouldn't arise.

"First of all, no one came here to play a charity league; this is an international match," said Litton, hitting back at Salman, during a chat with the Daily Star.

"Since the dismissal is within the rules, I don't see from any angle that sportsmanship was compromised," he asserted. "Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion. But as players, we felt that an out is an out."

Run Out Controversy Explained

On the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rizwan played a gentle push down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker's end after backing up. As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh's favour, confirming Agha's dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal.

The incident also led to brief exchanges between players from both sides on the field. Rizwan was seen in discussion with the Bangladesh players, while Litton Das defended the appeal made by Miraz.

The unusual run-out quickly became the talking point of the match, drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the dismissal.

With IANS Inputs