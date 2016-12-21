 
No Performance Incentive For Team India Due to Supreme Court Order

Updated: 21 December 2016 23:16 IST

The Indian cricket team will not be given any performance incentive by the Indian cricket board as the Supreme Court has passed an order that limits its financial freedom and power until it complies with the Lodha Committee's recommendations

Virat Kohli and other Indian team members will have to wait for performance incentive. © BCCI

The Indian Cricket Board or BCCI has always announced handsome performance incentives over the year whenever the senior or U-19 teams have done well in bilateral series or limited overs tournament but in current scenario, the richest cricket board's hands are tied as per a Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court of India has passed an order that limits the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) financial freedom and power until the board and its state associations comply with the Lodha Committee's recommendations.

With BCCI needing the apex court's permission for disbursal of any amount, the Virat Kohli-led team that beat England 4-0 in the just-concluded five-Test series may have to wait to a little longer to get richer by a few more crores.

"Nothing can happen before Supreme Court hearing on January 3," a senior office-bearer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Normally, the incentives for the senior men's team has been on the higher side with as much as Rs 2 crore being given in 2015 when Kohli's boys beat South Africa 3-0 in a four-match series.

But with BCCI's failure to adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice RM Lodha committee in toto, the disbursal of funds now needs the apex court's permission. And that is precisely the reason that Kohli and Co needs to wait.

It will be interesting to see if BCCI puts an application about their intent of rewarding the team for such a performance.

In fact, it was the Supreme Court that had earmarked an amount of Rs 58.66 lakh per Test match for organisation.

The BCCI also had to appeal for Rs 25 lakh per limited overs match against England.

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
  • BCCI shall not be able to disemburse Indian Team's performance incentive
  • BCCI's financial power has been curbed due to a Supreme Court order
  • Supreme Court has asked BCCI to implement Lodha recommendations in full
