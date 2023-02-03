India batter Hanuma Vihari revived memories of his heroics and determination from the third Test of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia when he batted left-handed after sustaining a fracture on his left wrist during his side Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Vihari returned to the crease after injuring his left wrist while trying to fend off a bouncer from pacer Avesh Khan. After coming back, he batted with a left-handed stance in order to protect his left-arm, which would have faced the bowler if he continued playing as the right-hander he is.

The batter scored 15 runs with the help of three fours before Saransh Jain cleaned him up during Andhra Pradesh's second innings. One of the highlights of Vihari's valiant knock was a reverse sweep that he played on the bowling of Saransh for a boundary.

While the social media was abuzz with plaudits for the shot Vihari played, out-of-favour India player Dinesh Karthik wrote a hilarious comment. He termed the shot as "reverse slap".

"It's a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep," wrote Karthik on the microblogging platform with a laughing emoji.

"No offence to the bowler, but that was quite a shot," he added.

It's a REVERSE SLAP not a reverse sweep



No offence to the bowler, but that was quite a shot https://t.co/iNjDjxPJsL — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 3, 2023

After displaying his grit and determination while batting with one hand, Vihari shared a special message on social media, encouraging others to "never give up". He also thanked everyone for all the wishes after sustaining the injury and all acclaim that followed his gutsy stay at the pitch despite the injury.

"Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch. Never give up!! Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!!," tweeted Hanuma while posting a video of himself walking to the crease and batting one-handed.

Do it for the team. Do it for the bunch.

Never give up!!

Thank you everyone for your wishes. Means a lot!! pic.twitter.com/sFPbHxKpnZ — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) February 1, 2023

(With ANI Inputs)

