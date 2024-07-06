Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be meeting former cricketers to hold discussions regarding the country's domestic cricket system, Geo News reported, citing sources. According to the report, around 30-35 international cricketers will meet the PCB chairman on Monday. They will give their feedback and suggestions to improve the domestic cricket structure in the country. The expected meeting is being held in light of the recent criticism by some sections of fans and former Pakistan cricketers on the Men in Green's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In the marquee event, the Babar Azam-led side had a woeful campaign that saw them crash out in the group stage itself.

They kicked off their campaign with a Super Over defeat against the co-hosts, the USA. Pakistan's arch-rival, India, further increased their problems by getting the better of them in a low scoring thriller, where they failed to chase down a 120-run target.

Pakistan returned to winning ways by securing victories in their remaining two games against Canada and Ireland. However, their late surge wasn't enough to seal their tickets for the Super 8 stage in the Caribbean.

After Pakistan's latest setback, Babar's white-ball captaincy also became a subject of scrutiny. Former Pakistan cricketers criticised Babar's leadership and captaincy skills.

On Thursday, Naqvi shed light on Babar's future as Pakistan's captain and stated that, as of now, no decision has been made on him.

"There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam," the top cricket official, who also serves as the country's interior minister, told reporters in Lahore, as quoted from Geo News.

"I'm only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Later on Thursday, ESPNcricinfo reported that white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten and selector Wahab Riaz submitted their tour reports to Naqvi.

As there is a huge gap in Pakistan's next white-ball series, Pakistan management will have ample time to make the necessary changes for the betterment of their cricket.

After the T20 World Cup heartbreak, Pakistan will play their next white-ball series against Australia in November.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)