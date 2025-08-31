Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi, two players who have become household names due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently got into a massive verbal altercation during a match in Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. Despite Rana smashing an incredible 134 off just 55 balls, the limelight was hogged by the spat between the two, as Rana retaliated angrily after Digvesh appeared to say something to him. Digvesh, who was banned for one match during IPL 2025, was later slammed by Rana for provoking the incident.

"It's not about who's right or wrong, he came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it," Rana said during a media interaction, as quoted by India Today.

"Yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I'm not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I've always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they'll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened was an example of that," Rana added.

Initially, the duo appeared to play mindgames with each other, as once Digvesh stopped during his run-up and then Rana himself backed out as Digvesh was on his run-up.

A few deliveries later, Rana reverse swept Digvesh for a six and then proceeded to mimic Digvesh's 'signature' celebration.

Moments later, Digvesh appeared to say something to Rana, which caused an outburst from the latter, and the two nearly came to blows.

Rana let his bat do the talking in the end, smashing 15 sixes en route to a knock of 134, carrying his side West Delhi Lions to victory in the DPL 2025 Eliminator.

Rana went on to slam another 26-ball 45 to help West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 and book their spot in the DPL 2025 final.