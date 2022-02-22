India captain Mithali Raj was frank in her admission that team's bowling is a huge concern going into the ICC Women's World Cup after the side's 63-run defeat in the fourth WODI against New Zealand on Tuesday. India are now 0-4 down in the five-match series and Mithali's bowling attack has failed to defend 270 and 279 in the second and third games. The team also failed to chase 276 in the opening game and a mammoth 192 in 20 overs in the fourth game.

"Definitely have been trying a few combinations with the seam and spin attack. Bowling attack is a concern going into the World Cup," Mithali said at post-match presentation ceremony.

Mithali conceded that bowlers have not been consistent in their lines and lengths throughout the tour.

"We are adapting to the conditions and to the open ground and the breeze. We have not been very consistent in our bowling spells. I was just looking at Richa's shots and she is a talented and exciting player for the future for India," Mithali added.

Her opposite number Sophie Devine was happy with another dominant show.

"It was another complete performance from us. We showed good intent. There are times we have been a bit slow in changing our plans with the ball.

"I have certainly had belief in this group forever. The way these girls have trained over the last two years, the results hadn't gone our way but good to see that change," Devine said.