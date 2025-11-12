New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I Live Streaming: New Zealand will aim to clinch the series, while West Indies will focus on ending it at two-all when the teams come up against each other in the fifth and final T20I match. The Shai Hope-led side started the series with a seven-run victory, but the Blackcaps bounced back with two consecutive wins - by three and nine runs in the second and third matches, respectively. The fourth game was washed out due to rain.

West Indies' Alick Athanaze is the leading scorer in the series with 101 runs to his name at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 134.67. Meanwhile, New Zealand's right-arm pacer Jacob Duffy and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi are the top wicket-takers with six scalps each.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match:

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on Thursday, November 13 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played at University Oval, Dunedin.

What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match will start at 5:45 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Fancode apps and websites.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)