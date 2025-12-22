In one of Australia's worst mass shootings in nearly 30 years, 15 people were killed at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14. Two gunmen, Sajeed Akram and his son Naveed, opened fire on people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, at the famous beach. Following the attack, the family of Usman Khawaja, a member of the Australian cricket team currently playing in the Ashes, has been targeted with some nasty comments. Khawaja, who belongs to the Muslim community, is yet to react to the comments; however, his wife Rachel Khawaja posted a screenshot of the unsavoury remarks that targeted the couple's daughters as well.

"I've collected a small sample of some of the comments we have received over the past week," she posted. "I would love to say this is new, but sadly we have always received these kinds of messages. But of course, they have gotten worse."

Some comments called their daughters "future school blasters" and "cancer terr***** blood." Others told the family to "go home" to Pakistan.

"It is important now more than ever that we continue to come together and stay united," Rachel added. "Whether it's standing up against antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism, we shouldn't stand for any of it."

Usman Khawaja had earlier condemned the attack. He posted an image of his first statement on Sunday, along with the caption: "To the whole Bondi and Jewish community. Two horrible crimes in two years. Truly devastating news from Bondi today," accompanied by a broken-heart emoji.

"Lives lost senselessly, families shattered, the Bondi community traumatised. There are no words-only heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with all affected."

Khawaja also shared a post from the Jewish Council of Australia:

"We are horrified and shaken in the wake of the mass shooting at a Chanukah event in Bondi this evening, which has left at least 10 people dead and injured many more," the council's post read.

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) jointly paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney. In a joint statement, both CA and ECB expressed shock at the Bondi Beach tragedy, offering condolences and support to the victims, their families, the Jewish community, and all affected.

The two boards said: "Everybody at Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board is horrified by the tragic events at Bondi Beach yesterday evening. All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time. Our condolences go out to all those affected. We stand with you."

The Australian cricket team's captain, Pat Cummins, expressed heartbreak over the tragedy, sent support to victims and the Jewish community, and urged people to donate blood.

Posting on Instagram, Cummins said: "Absolutely devastated by the horror last night in Bondi. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the people of Bondi, and our Jewish community during this time. If you can, please book an appointment to donate blood."