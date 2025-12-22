Ignored Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he has purchased a new BMW car ahead of IPL 2026. In a social media post, the cricketer revealed that he has bought a luxury sedan and his parents were there to share the happy moment with him. Chahal bought the BMW Z4 M40i car and according to some reports, the on-road cost is around Rs 1.06 crore. Chahal, who was retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026 auction, has not played for the Indian cricket team since 2023. “Brought my new car home with the two people who made every dream possible. Watching my parents witness and relish this milestone is the real luxury,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, Chahal on Thursday said he has been diagnosed with dengue and chikungunya, which forced him to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Haryana and Jharkhand.

With leg-spinner Chahal ruled out before the big game, Haryana struggled with the ball and suffered a 69-run defeat to an Ishan Kishan-inspired Jharkhand.

Chahal wished his team luck prior to the final, but the result did not go Jharkhand's way.

"Wishing my team Haryana all the very best for the SMAT finals. I wished to be a part of the team but unfortunately I am down with dengue and chikungunya, which have really taken a toll on my health. The doctors have asked to focus only on rest and recovery. I'll be back to the field and bowling to my full strength soon," Chahal tweeted.

During the match, out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter Kishan made a compelling case for a T20I recall with a belligerent hundred to power Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

Kishan went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums en route to a breathtaking 49-ball 101, as Jharkhand piled up an imposing 262 for 3.

Jharkhand bowlers, led by medium pacer Anukul Roy, then struck twice in his opening over while his team applied the brakes with regular wickets to bowl out Haryana for 193, despite a fighting half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Yashvardhan Dalal (53).