New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand host West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin, aiming to clinch series victory. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, enter the game with a 2-1 lead, and are aiming to seal a fourth straight T20I series victory over West Indies. The visitors, on the other hand, are aiming to prevent a T20I series defeat at the hands of the Kiwis for the first time since 2014. Shai Hope-led Windies must win in order to tie the series, after the fourth T20I finished in a no-result. (Live Scorecard)