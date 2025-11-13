Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I, LIVE Score Updates
NZ vs WI 5th T20I, LIVE Scorecard Updates: New Zealand enter the final game of the series with a 2-1 lead over West Indies.
NZ vs WI 5th T20I, LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand host West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin, aiming to clinch series victory. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, enter the game with a 2-1 lead, and are aiming to seal a fourth straight T20I series victory over West Indies. The visitors, on the other hand, are aiming to prevent a T20I series defeat at the hands of the Kiwis for the first time since 2014. Shai Hope-led Windies must win in order to tie the series, after the fourth T20I finished in a no-result. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NZ vs WI 5th T20I LIVE
The T20I series between New Zealand and West Indies is down to its final chapter. After three edge-of-the-seat thrillers, the fourth game in Nelson was washed out. We hope for better fortunes as the action moves to the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin. The series stands at 2-1 in favour of the hosts. While the Windies can no longer win the series, they have a chance to level it and finish on a high. Alick Athanaze has got starts in every game so far, but the big score has remained elusive. Although the tourists bat deep, they will need the experience of Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, and captain Shai Hope to come good if they are to deny the Kiwis a series win. On the bowling front, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein have been on the expensive side, particularly surprising in Hosein’s case, given his strong T20 reputation. Matthew Forde has been impressive with the ball, while Jayden Seales has struggled to make an impact and will have a big role to play if recalled. From New Zealand’s perspective, Devon Conway and Mark Chapman finding form in the third T20I was a welcome sign after a run of low scores. Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Tim Robinson, however, will be keen to make their presence felt after quiet outings. In the bowling department, Jacob Duffy has led the pace attack effectively, with Ish Sodhi standing out among the spinners. Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner has been uncharacteristically expensive but has made important contributions with the bat. The last three T20I series between these two sides in New Zealand have all gone the way of the home team. Can the Windies break that trend and carry some momentum into the upcoming ODI series? We shall find out.