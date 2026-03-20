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New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score:
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score: New Zealand look to continue their momentum during the 3rd T20I against South Africa on Friday. The five-match series was tied at 1-1 with South Africa winning the first match but New Zealand making a comeback in the second encounter. In the 2nd T20I, Devon Conway was the top-scorer as New Zealand registered a 68-run win. New Zealand made 175/6 and in response, South Africa were bowled out for just 107 with pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson sharing six wickets.
3rd T20I, South Africa in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2026, Mar 20, 2026
Play In Progress
NZ
SA
50/5 (9.0)
Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.56
Batsman
Dian Forrester
3 (5)
George Linde
2* (4)
Bowler
Cole McConchie
2/1 (1)
James Neesham
4/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
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NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score
Four!
Wide!
Nice and full, outside off, Dian Forrester drives it to the cover fielder. Another dot ball.
Flatter, on off, Dian Forrester taps it to the point fielder.
Quicker, shorter, and outside off. George Linde slaps it through mid off for a single.
Slightly shorter, on off, George Linde pushes it to short cover for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Fifty comes up for South Africa.
Hard length, just outside off, George Linde pushes it to the mid off fielder.
Just short! A touch fuller, outside off, Dian Forrester swings hard but gets an outside edge. The ball goes on the bounce towards the fielder at third man. They cross.
Back of a length again, outside off, George Linde tries to slap it but edges it to third man for a single.
Slightly shorter, just outside off, George Linde punches it to the fielder at backward point.
Hard length, on middle and leg, Dian Forrester knocks it down the ground to long on for a single.
In walks George Linde at number 7. A change in bowling as James Neesham has been introduced into the attack.
OUT! CHOPPED ON! Another one departs, and South Africa are in massive trouble now. Short ball, outside off, and it turns away. Rubin Hermann reaches out to it and looks to slap it, but gets a bottom edge as the ball rattles over the stumps. South Africa are five down now for just 46 runs.
Short and wide, Rubin Hermann slaps it straight towards the cover fielder.
Fired in, on off, Dian Forrester guides it through cover for a single.
Quicker, on middle, Dian Forrester looks to push it but miscues it back towards the bowler.
Turn and bounce, on middle, Dian Forrester blocks it to mid on.
Nice and full, on middle, Rubin Hermann flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
The new batter is Dian Forrester with South Africa in all sorts of trouble. It will be spin from both ends as Cole McConchie comes on.
OUT! TAKEN! That's a soft dismissal. Short ball, outside off, with a hint of turn. Jason Smith misjudges it completely. He tries to slap it but the ball stops and spins away to catch the outer half. The ball lobs in the air towards backward point where Devon Conway makes no mistake. South Africa are 44/4 after 7 overs.