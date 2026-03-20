New Zealand vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score: New Zealand look to continue their momentum during the 3rd T20I against South Africa on Friday. The five-match series was tied at 1-1 with South Africa winning the first match but New Zealand making a comeback in the second encounter. In the 2nd T20I, Devon Conway was the top-scorer as New Zealand registered a 68-run win. New Zealand made 175/6 and in response, South Africa were bowled out for just 107 with pacers Ben Sears and Lockie Ferguson sharing six wickets.