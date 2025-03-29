New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: Pakistan will welcome back stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan into the squad as they take on New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series. Pakistan were thrashed 4-1 by New Zealand in the recently-concluded T20I series, and will hope to bounce back in the ODIs. This will be Pakistan's first 50-over series since their disastrous group stage exit in the Champions Trophy 2025 on home soil. Pakistan will take solace from the fact that they've won their two-most recent away ODI series, against Australia and South Africa, respectively.

New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will take place on Saturday, March 29 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match be held?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will be held at McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will start at 3:30 AM IST. The toss is expected to take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)