New Zealand have climbed back to third position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) team rankings for men in ODIs following a 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Prior to the ODI series against the visiting Bangladesh, New Zealand were ranked fourth in the team rankings. Ranked third before the series at home against India, the Kane Williamson-led side dropped one place to fourth following a 1-4 drubbing in the five-match ODI. However, the win against Bangladesh helped New Zealand reclaim third spot in the rankings.

England are leading the ODI team rankings with 126 ratings followed by India, who have 122 points. New Zealand are third with 112 points, while South Africa are ranked fourth with 111 points. New Zealand are 14 points behind top-ranked England and 10 points behind second-ranked India.

On the other hand, following the 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand, Bangladesh lost three points. But they continue to hold onto their seventh position in the ODI team rankings with 90 points as they are still ahead of eighth-ranked Sri Lanka by 12 points. The Windies are ranked ninth with 72 points.

Riding on collective batting efforts from Ross Taylor (69), Henry Nicholls (64), and stand-in-captain Tom Latham (59) and an impressive bowling spell from Tim Southee (6/65), New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 88 runs in the third ODI played at Dunedin to complete a series whitewash.

Next, both teams will take on each other in the three-match Test series which is scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 20.

