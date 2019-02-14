Veteran opener Martin Guptill (117 not out) played a match-winning knock to help New Zealand register a convincing victory over Bangladesh in the first One-day International (ODI) in Napier on Wednesday. Guptill's 116-ball knock helped the hosts chase down the target with five overs to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Following the victory, Guptill was adjudged the man of the match and his wife Laura McGoldrick conducted the post-match interview.

The opener credited his team's bowling performance during the interview and said, "The most pleasing thing was how the guys restricted Bangladesh up front with the ball. Losing four wickets in the first 10 is really tough to come back from."

He also said he is going to have a stiff back and enjoys batting along with fellow veteran batsman Ross Taylor.

"It (his back) is going to be a bit stiff. It is nice to see the boys home. Sometimes yes, sometimes no (time off from cricket helps) it still didn't feel fluent," Guptill said.

"At most parts we talk to each other but he (Ross Taylor) just lets me through as I bat longer," he added.

Watch the interview here:

New Zealand will host Bangladesh in the other two ODIs on February 16 and 20th respectively.

After the ODI series, New Zealand and Bangladesh will play a three-match Test series starting on February 28 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.