New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Australia take on New Zealand in the first of three T20Is, as we begin another chapter of the Trans-Tasman rivalry. Both Australia and New Zealand have been in exceptional form in the shortest format. Under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, Australia have beaten West Indies 5-0 and South Africa 2-1 in their last two series. On the other hand, post the Champions Trophy 2025, New Zealand defeated Pakistan 4-1 and then won a T20I tri-series over Zimbabwe and South Africa.

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Streaming, NZ v AUS 1st T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will take place on October 1, 2025 (IST).

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will be held at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST (7:15 PM local time).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

