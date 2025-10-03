Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I, LIVE Score Updates
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Score Updates: It is a must-win match for hosts NZ in order to keep the series alive.
NZ v AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard© AFP
New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: New Zealand and Australia square off in a potentially-decisive second T20I at the Bay Oval. Australia outclassed their Trans-Tasman rivals in the first T20I at the same venue, as captain Mitchell Marsh's fiery innings helped them chase down a target of 182 with more than three overs remaining. This is a must-win T20I for Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand in order to keep the series alive. Australia will clinch a fourth T20I series win in a row if they win the game. (Live Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Chappell-Hadlee T20I Trophy, 2025, Oct 03, 2025
Match Delayed
NZ
AUS
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE Score, New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Updates, straight from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NZ v AUS LIVE 2nd T20I
While we wait for the skies to clear, let’s quickly rewind to the series opener at Bay Oval. New Zealand had a rather shaky beginning with the bat, but Tim Robinson lit up the evening with a dazzling 106 off 66 balls. Add in some handy knocks from the middle order, and the hosts managed a respectable 181 on the board. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa were miserly with the ball, while Ben Dwarshuis, despite being a touch expensive, struck twice at crucial moments. The chase, though, was a stroll in the park. Captain Mitchell Marsh played a breezy and commanding 85, with Head, Short, and David chipping in smoothly. In the end, Australia romped home in just 16.3 overs with six wickets to spare, taking a comfortable 1-0 lead in this three-match T20I series.
UPDATE - 5.47 am GMT - By this time, the toss would ordinarily have taken place, but with relentless rain sweeping through Mount Maunganui, the TOSS HAS BEEN OFFICIALLY DELAYED. It is not looking good right now, and all we can do is pray for things to get better. We will be back soon with the next updates, hopefully positive. Please stay tuned.
UPDATE - 5.34 am GMT - Latest reports from Mount Maunganui suggest the weather is far from encouraging, with rain persisting through most of the day. At present, the Bay Oval remains shrouded under covers as we speak. The forecast shows light rain at present, but the outlook for the remainder of the day appears far from promising. Let's just hope that the rain relents and we get a complete game of cricket. Stay tuned for the next update.
New Zealand, too, have upheld an impressive record in T20Is this year, securing victories in nine of their ten outings. Yet Australia continues to cast a long shadow over them, with the Blackcaps unable to triumph since the 2022 T20 World Cup. Whether on home turf or across the Tasman, the Aussies maintain a commanding edge, leading the head-to-head tally 14 to 5, including a tie. The Blackcaps last won a T20I series against the Aussies back in 2020, at home. The opportunity to repeat that is right here, right now. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Australia have steamrolled through the shortest format this year, winning eight of nine T20Is with brutal efficiency, all while chasing. Their batting is stacked with hitters who can strike from any position, top order or sloggers alike, and change the game in a heartbeat. At the forefront, skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David, with his brute force, have been particularly unstoppable. Bowling is the area that demands immediate tightening, as every time they have bowled first this year, they have conceded at least 170 runs, including three instances where the opposition crossed 200. Amidst the chaos, Josh Hazlewood has been razor-sharp, and Adam Zampa, suffering from Raynaud's disease, has held firm.
Despite a heavy defeat in the first game, the Kiwis have a few bright spots to hold on to. Tim Robinson's breezy century stood out, while contributions from the middle order offered some promise. If Tim Seifert and Devon Conway can assert themselves at the top of the order, New Zealand’s batting could become far more ruthless and punishing. The absence of Santner, sidelined as he recovers from abdominal surgery, leaves a noticeable gap in the bowling department, but the rest of the attack must step up and maintain control. With a pace-heavy arsenal at their disposal, it will ultimately come down to belief and execution to swing the match in their favor.
An early 1-0 lead gives Australia a safety net, allowing them some room even if they falter in this contest. New Zealand, however, cannot afford to slip up, as a loss here would put them under significant pressure. Beyond the immediate stakes, both teams will also see this series as an important opportunity to fine-tune combinations, sharpen skills, and prepare for next year’s ultimate stage, the T20 World Cup 2026, where every lesson learned now could prove crucial.
The Trans-Tasman rivalry heats up again in Mount Maunganui as we bring you the second T20I of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2025. Australia, fresh from a ruthlessly commanding win in the opener, will be eager to impose their authority and close out the series. New Zealand, however, will fight with passion and precision, determined to turn the tide and push the battle to a thrilling decider on Saturday.
... MATCH DAY ...
Lightning doesn’t strike twice… unless you’re Mitchell Marsh with a bat in hand! The Bay Oval will host the 2nd T20I of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, where New Zealand are not just fighting for a win but for pride, confidence, and maybe their sanity, too. The last 1st T20I? Oh boy, that was like showing up for a boxing match only to realise your opponent is Mike Tyson in peak mode. Australia chased 182 in 16.3 overs. Marsh smashed 85 off 43, Travis Head threw in fireworks, and the Kiwis? They were basically spectators on their own turf. Sad, but true. But wait, there was beauty in the mess. Tim Robinson. The new kid. The rookie who walked out with the calmness of a monk and ended up smashing a century. 106 not out. His teammates fell like dominoes, but he stood tall. Pure grit. Pure poetry. If cricket had background music, Robinson’s innings deserved violins. Yet, cricket is cruel. Robinson’s masterpiece wasn’t enough. Because when your bowlers leak runs like a broken water tank, no score looks safe. Jamieson, Henry, Foulkes - all went for more than 10 an over. No Maxwell, no Green, no Inglis, but did it matter? Nope. Australia still looked like a cricketing Avengers squad. Marsh as the Hulk, Travis Head as Thor with his hammer, and Tim David as the calm Iron Man finishing things off. Balance, depth, swag - they had it all. New Zealand’s sadness doesn’t just end with that loss. Rachin Ravindra? Injured. Out. A huge void. And Robinson can’t do it alone. Devon Conway has to wake up. Seifert and Chapman must do better. If no one joins Robinson, then this Kiwi batting lineup looks like a one-man show, and we all know one-man shows rarely win sequels. On the flip side, Australia’s batting is so stacked it almost feels unfair. Marsh is in video-game mode, Head plays like he’s late for dinner, and Tim David? Oh, he just strolls in and finishes with elegance. Add Matthew Short’s power-hitting, and suddenly, bowlers are asking, ‘Where do we even bowl to these guys?’ What about the Bay Oval? Usually, chasing here isn’t a piece of cake. But Australia made it look like Sunday breakfast in the opener. For New Zealand, maybe the trick is to bat first, put up 200-plus, and then pray for miracles. Not a great strategy, but hey, desperate times. Stats time - Robinson’s strike rate was 160.6 in the first match - sensational. Marsh’s strike rate was 197.6 - insane. Robinson’s innings was beautiful. Marsh’s innings was brutal. That’s the gap. One gave you art, the other gave you trauma. Don’t forget Adam Zampa. Four overs, only 27 runs, while battling his Raynaud’s syndrome in the freezing cold. Respect. He proved that Aussies don’t just win with muscle, but also with heart. That’s why they’re so dangerous. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s bowlers need therapy after that first game. Henry’s wickets came at 10-plus economy, Jamieson couldn’t stop boundaries, and poor Foulkes got hit for four sixes in 15 balls. If they repeat that, the scoreboard might need mercy rules. Captain Michael Bracewell? He had a rough night, too. Seven runs with the bat, wicketless with the ball. Leaders are tested in storms, and right now, this Kiwi ship is rocking hard. If Bracewell doesn’t find something special, the series will slip away. Daryl Mitchell, though, is a shining hope. He made 34 off 23 in the opener before falling. He looked solid. If he and Robinson can stitch a big stand, New Zealand’s batting suddenly looks human again. Without that? It’s back to nightmares. And don’t think Australia’s bowlers were perfect. Stoinis leaked runs, Bartlett was expensive, and Dwarshuis too. But when your batters finish the job in 16 overs, the bowlers get a free pass. Luxury, thy name is Australia. Key Battles? 1. Tim Robinson vs Josh Hazlewood - the new Kiwi star against Australia’s accuracy machine. Can Robinson handle the pressure of a master seam bowler? 2. Mitchell Marsh vs Kyle Jamieson - Marsh destroyed everyone last game. Jamieson’s height and bounce are the only tools that can trouble him. Clash of power vs persistence. 3. Devon Conway vs Adam Zampa - Conway failed once. Zampa thrives under pressure. If Conway doesn’t step up, New Zealand’s hopes sink. 4. Travis Head vs Matt Henry - Head swings hard early. Henry loves to strike with the new ball. One blow either way could tilt the match. So what’s at stake? Everything! If New Zealand win, we get a decider - pure drama, tension, excitement. If they lose, the Aussies celebrate another series win, and Kiwi fans go home with more heartbreak. It’s a classic ‘all or nothing’ scenario. Can New Zealand dare to dream? Yes, if Robinson shines again, if Conway redeems himself, if the bowlers suddenly remember how to bowl. That’s a lot of ifs. But hey, cricket lives on hope. Australia - the clear favourite, but sport has a way of surprising us. Maybe, just maybe, the Kiwis will flip the script. Or maybe Marsh will walk out, smile, and hit again. Either way, the Bay Oval will be lit up!