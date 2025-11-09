Seamer Kyle Jamieson held his nerve in the final over for a second straight game to seal a nine-run victory for New Zealand over the West Indies in a tense finale to the third T20 international on Sunday. The visitors threatened to surpass New Zealand's 177-9 in Nelson but were dismissed for 168 when Romario Shepherd was caught in the deep off the penultimate ball for a career-best 49. New Zealand took a 2-1 lead in the five-game series, following a match that emulated the pattern of the first two, with the chasing team falling just short.

West Indies' hopes appeared dashed at 88-8 in the 13th over before Shepherd and fellow seamer Shamar Springer began striking the ball cleanly to the boundary.

The pair combined for 78 off just 6.3 overs before Springer was splendidly caught and bowled by Jacob Duffy for 39 with an over remaining.

Needing 12 to win, the final pair could only score two off Jamieson's first four deliveries before the towering pace bowler removed Shepherd to spark victory celebrations.

Jamieson had also been effective when New Zealand levelled the series in Auckland on Thursday, conceding 12 in the final over of a nerve-jangling three-run victory.

New Zealand lost their way after opener Devon Conway was run out for 56 off 34 balls, with Daryl Mitchell the most effective of the middle order with a lively 41.

Alick Athanaze with 31 and Ackeem Auguste, who scored 24, provided a steady start to the West Indies chase but the loss of six wickets for 35 runs stunted their hopes.

Duffy took 3-36 and Ish Sodhi 3-34, which moved the leg-spinner to third on the all-time list of T20 international wicket-takers with 156.

Sodhi is behind only the 182 victims of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and the 164 of fellow New Zealander Tim Southee.

"The heart rate was pumping there again. Those death bowlers are doing a great job," Sodhi said.

"The West Indies have such power through that lower to middle order.

"It's on show at the moment and the series has been a great spectacle so far."

The fourth T20 is in also in Nelson on Monday

