New Zealand Cricketer Becomes "A Hotdog" After Mohammad Amir's "What To Do" Amid COVID-19 Tweet

Updated: 11 April 2020 16:35 IST

In response to Mohammad Amir's tweet, Mitchell McClenaghan posted a picture of himself in a hotdog suit, leading to an absolute laugh riot on Twitter.

Mitchell McClenaghan posted a picture of himself, wearing a hotdog suit. © Twitter

With cricket at a complete standstill, surely cricketers, who otherwise have a relentless travel schedule, are at a loss as to what to do while at home. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who last year retired from Test cricket but continues to ply his trade in the shorter formats, seems to be no different and took to Twitter to express his frustration. The left-arm pacer tweeted a picture of himself in a 'thinking man' pose with a caption which read: "What to do #COVID-19".

While many fellow cricketers like Englishman Jamie Porter and Pakistan's Atiq-uz-Zaman told Amir shore up his 'FIFA 20' skills, the Pakistan pacer would not have been prepared for the advise that came his way from New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

In response to Amir's tweet, McClenaghan posted a picture of himself dressed as a hotdog, leading to an absolute laugh riot on Twitter.

Mohammad Amir, who played only 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47 for Pakistan, announced his retirement from the longest format last year. The decision didn't go down well with the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram.

"I am thoroughly disappointed that Amir has retired at the age where players are at the peak of their careers. It was time for Amir to pay back Pakistan. In a time where Pakistan's run in Test matches is so poor, Amir was needed to deliver for his side and help them win some series. I had helped Pakistan win series in England and New Zealand despite knee injuries," Akhtar had said on his YouTube channel in July last year.

Wasim Akram too express his disappointment at Amir's decision.

"To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format," Akram had tweeted at the time.

