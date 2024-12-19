Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement announcement might have sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity but it isn't a decision that Ashwin made in an instant. His recent performances, status in the team, age, fitness, and emerging players, are some of the factors that would've likely impacted Ashwin's decision. When former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was asked about Ashwin's decision, he did admit that it was a big shock. The 'Turbanator' thinks that a doubt in Ashwin's mind over his selection for India's Tour of England next year may have played a part.

For the first time in his career, Ashwin saw another off-spinner (Washington Sundar) preferred ahead of him for a Test (in Perth). Though Ashwin made a return to the playing XI for the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, he was benched again at The Gabba. The clear hint from the team management was there for Ashwin to read.

In a chat with Dainik Jagran, Harbhajan revealed that Ashwin wasn't going to be among the two spinners who would've been picked for India's tour of England. Hence, the veteran spinner decided that it was time for him to say goodbye to the game.

"I am shocked by their decision. It is certainly surprising for such a big decision to come in the middle of an ongoing series. Perhaps we were expecting to see him in Sydney and Melbourne because the role of spinners is very important there, but we should respect his decision. He must have taken this decision after thinking very carefully. He is a very big bowler. I salute his achievements. He has been a match-winning bowler and has won many matches for India. I wish him all the best for his future," he said.

"As far as I have received information, the Indian team has to play Test cricket at home in October next year and before that it has to play five matches with England.

Harbhajan also claimed that Ashwin apparently understood that Washington Sundar was higher in the pecking order than him. Hence, there wasn't enough reason for Ashwin to hang around.

"From what I am hearing from here and there, perhaps it is in Ashwin's mind that now Washington Sundar will be given preference in his place. Five matches have to be played in England, where only two spinners will be going, who will be those spinners, so many things will be going on in their mind. All I can say is that this decision must not have been so easy for him," he said.