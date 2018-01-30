 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Navi Mumbai Boy Tanishq Gavate Smashes Unbeaten 1045 Runs In School Game

Updated: 30 January 2018 23:20 IST

The youngster's mammoth innings was studded with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes

Navi Mumbai Boy Tanishq Gavate Smashes Unbeaten 1045 Runs In School Game
Representational image © AFP

A 14-year-old student achieved an unprecedented record as he smashed an unbeaten 1,045 runs in a local cricket tournament in Navi Mumbai, his coach claimed on Tuesday. Tanishq Gavate played this knock over two days - Monday and Tuesday - at the semi-final of the tournament at the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School ground in Koparkhairne, his coach Manish told PTI. Gavate played on a ground which has a leg side boundary of 60-65 yards, while the off side boundary was 50 yards, the coach claimed.

The youngster's mammoth innings was studded with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes, said Manish, who only uses his first name.

Manish claimed Gavate played the knock for the Yashwantrao Chavan team, which has been formed by the organisers, against the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School.

The organisers are Manish himself and the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School, he claimed.

However, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told PTI that the tournament, titled Navi Mumbai Shield U14, has not been recognised by the MCA.

The coach, however, claimed leather ball was used in the tournament and bowlers bowled overarm.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tanishq Gavate smashed an unbeaten 1,045 runs in a local tournament
  • Gavate played on a ground which has a leg side boundary of 60-65 yards
  • His innings studded with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes
Related Articles
Dawlat Zadran
Dawlat Zadran's Hattrick Helps Afghanistan See Off West Indies In Warm-Up
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A 'Legendary Fielder'
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Karnataka Beat Saurashtra To Win Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka Beat Saurashtra To Win Vijay Hazare Trophy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.