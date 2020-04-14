Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums

Updated: 14 April 2020 14:22 IST

Nathan Lyon feels Virat Kohli is good enough to adapt to any climate that he has to play in.

Nathan Lyon Wants To See How "Superstar" Virat Kohli Will Play In Empty Stadiums
Nathan Lyon said Virat Kohli is a "superstar". © AFP

Cricket in front of empty stands came up for discussion between Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon and pacer Mitchell Starc with both wondering how Indian captain Virat Kohli would adapt to such an atmosphere if their Test series this year is held without fans. India are set to play a four-match Test series in Australia later this year. But with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, speculation is rife that the games could be held behind closed doors. This led Lyon and teammate Mitchell Starc to discuss how Kohli's on-field demeanour would change without the backing and noise of the crowd, something the Indian captain thrives on.

"He's probably good enough to adapt to any scenario. But I was talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it'll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the (empty) seats," Lyon was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"It's going to be a little bit different, but Virat is a superstar. He'll be able to adapt to any climate that we're able to play in," Lyon added.

Sports calendars have been shredded worldwide, including international and domestic cricket all over. Last month, Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match.

The 32-year-old Lyon is still excited by the prospect of the series against India.

"I'm excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it's up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes. They're an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world, and to have those guys out here is going to be fantastic," he said.

Lyon remains hopeful that the home series will go ahead, with or without fans.

"Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we've got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world."

"I haven't thought about no crowds or massive crowds, it's just about the opportunity of playing against India again," he said.

Australia tasted their first Test series loss to India on home turf in 2018-19 when Kohli's men handed them a 2-1 defeat.

However, with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, who were under suspension last time, and Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian batting unit seems pretty solid now.

"They had the wood over us last time they came over here but we're a much stronger Australian cricket side at the moment, and I'm just unbelievably excited about playing them here at home."

With several series' being postponed and an already booked Future Tour Program, doubts over the future of the maiden ICC World Test Championship have also cropped up.

India occupies the top spot with 360 points followed by Australia on 296 points while New Zealand are ranked third 180 points.

"I think it's important that the two best teams over that period compete in the Test championship final, and obviously I want Australia to be there," Lyon said.

"But that's a decision for the big bosses of the ICC and everyone else involved, we'll just have to wait and see."

At the moment Lyon is enjoying spending time with his family.

"I can't recall when cricket took the back seat of my life" Lyon said.

"You have to look at the positives at the moment, and that's one big positive with me at the moment," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Nathan Michael Lyon Nathan Lyon India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's tour of Australia this year may be played behind closed doors
  • Lyon said he wants to see how Kohli will "rev up the empty seats"
  • He said Kohli is probably good enough to adapt to any condition
Related Articles
"Life Is A Blessing": Virat Kohli Shares Cute Picture With Anushka Sharma And Pet Dog
"Life Is A Blessing": Virat Kohli Shares Cute Picture With Anushka Sharma And Pet Dog
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Applaud Delhi Polices Efforts Amid Lockdown
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma Applaud Delhi Police's Efforts Amid Lockdown
"Not Sure Who Was Going Easy On Virat Kohli", Says Tim Paine Refuting Michael Clarkes Claims
"Not Sure Who Was Going Easy On Virat Kohli", Says Tim Paine Refuting Michael Clarke's Claims
Kevin Pietersens "Smacking Pies" Tweet Takes Fans Back To The Beginning Of The Switch Hit Era" Watch.
Kevin Pietersen's "Smacking Pies" Tweet Takes Fans Back To The Beginning Of The 'Switch Hit Era" Watch.
Virat Kohli Was Tremendous Player Who Needed Backing, Says Dilip Vengsarkar
Virat Kohli Was Tremendous Player Who Needed Backing, Says Dilip Vengsarkar
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.