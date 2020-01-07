Natasa Stankovic Shares Loved-Up Selfie With Hardik Pandya On Instagram

Natasa Stankovic shared an adorable selfie with fiance Hardik Pandya on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The Serbian actress took a candid click of Hardik, who is looking away from the camera, and shared it on her story, tagging Ed Sheeran's popular song "Photograph". The couple have been making headlines ever since the India all-rounder announced his engagement to Natasa last week through an Instagram post, that caught many by surprise, with the caption "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan".

Several of his India and Mumbai Indians teammates had congratulated him after he made his engagement public, with captain Virat Kohli leading the wishes. "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless," he had written on his Instagram post.

But Kohli was not the only one who was taken unawares by Hardik's announcement.

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged," Hardik Pandya's father was quoted as saying by the Bombay Times.

Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He will also miss out on India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik's last international appearance came in a T20I match against South Africa in September 2019.