The deadline for submitting applications for Team India's head coach has passed, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly receiving more than 3000 applications. Though former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reportedly leads the race, a few others with some famous names like Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and Amit Shah have also applied for the role. With the BCCI deciding to make the application for Team India's head coach public, many random people filled the form and submitted applications, using fake names of famous celebrities and political leaders.

As per a report in the Indian Express, the board has received multiple applications in the names of Tendulkar, Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag, among some other former cricketers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's names are also in the list.

"Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it's easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," a BCCI official said.

According to the advertisement issued by the BCCI, the applicant "must be willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes"; and they should help in "developing a world-class Indian cricket team which delivers sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders with their approach to the game."

Team India's current head coach Rahul Dravid will see his stint come to an end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Post the marquee event, the BCCI would hope to assign a new head coach with the Indian team. However, with there being no concrete news on Dravid's replacement yet, the possibility of a delay can't be ruled out either.