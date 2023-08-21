Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, Proteas' cricketing legends Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes released video messages welcoming PM Modi to the country. PM Modi will visit South Africa's Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. Rhodes recalled having spent two 'wonderful' weeks with his family in 'Incredible India'.

"Namaskar Modi ji. Welcome to the BRICS conference. We know as South Africans that you have a massive role on the international political and economic scene and we thank you for your inputs," Rhodes said in a video message.

Former Indian team coach Gary Kirsten, under whom India won the 2011 World Cup, said, "My privilege to welcome you and your delegation to South Africa. I have been very fortunate to spend lots of time in India during my playing and coaching career. I also have many fun memories during my time coaching team India and was so grateful for the support of the Indian people. This year will also be very special for global cricket when the World Cup returns to India. Wish you and all global leaders for the upcoming BRICS summit."

Kirsten and Rhodes have a deep and lasting relationship with India that goes beyond cricket. Both South African legends, albeit in different roles, have made substantial contributions to Indian cricket.

Kirsten, the Indian national cricket team's head coach from 2008 to 2011, was instrumental in the team's historic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, establishing discipline, attention, and tactical ability.

On the other hand, Jonty Rhodes, widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders in history, took his unrivalled zeal and fielding expertise to India, serving as fielding coach for IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, and now Lucknow Super Giants.

