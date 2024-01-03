Young India batter Tilak Varma shared a video of him working hard in the gym ahead of the upcoming T20I series Afghanistan. Tilak made his India debut in white-ball formats last year on the back of impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as domestic cricket. Taking to Instagram, Tilak revealed that his New Year's resolution is to train hard ang get fitter. "Sticking to my new year's resolution. No better way to start 2024," Tilak captioned a video of him sweating it out in the gym.

Veteran India batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel, however, trolled Tilak for the same.

Suryakumar, who captained India during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in December 2023, poked fun at Tilak, saying: "Kaun batata hai teko ye sab nakli captions (Who gives you these fake comments)".

Axar also joined the fun as he replied on Surakumar's comment, saying: "Caption k sath sath video b nakli hai ye training to usne 30 dec ko ki thi (Apart the from the caption, the video is also fake as he had recorded it on December 30).

While Tilak was part of both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar missed the 50-over leg due to an injury. Axar, on the other hand, played the ODI series, which India won by a 2-1 margin under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Suryakumar had suffered an ankle injury during the recent T20Is against South Africa. The 31-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in Johannesburg and there could be a suspected tear that could take six weeks to heal.

The explosive batter will reportedly miss upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Recently, his wife Devisha Shetty shared some pictures on her social media and gave the fans a glimpse of Surya.

Devisha posted a picture on her Instagram story, where Surya was seen wearing a pneumatic walker boot.

With Hardik Pandya also recovering from an ankle injury, Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the team in the Afghanistan T20I series.

The three matches will be played on the January 11, 14 and 17, respectively.