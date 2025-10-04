Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has reacted to the allegations that he was seeking Indian citizenship. In a lengthy post on X, Kaneria said that while he received love from the Pakistani people, he also faced religious discrimination and "attempts of forced conversion" during his playing days. Only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan, after wicketkeeper Anil Dalpat, the 44-year-old featured in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, taking 276 wickets in a career that stretched for over a decade.

"Lately, I have seen many people questioning me, asking why I do not speak about Pakistan, why I comment on Bharat's internal matters, and some even alleging that I do all this for Bharatiya citizenship. I feel it is important to set the record straight. From Pakistan and its people, I have received much, above all, the love of the awam. But alongside that love, I also faced deep discrimination from Pakistani authorities and the PCB, including attempts of forced conversion," Kaneria wrote.

From Pakistan and its... — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) October 4, 2025

Kaneria said while Pakistan was his "Janmabhoomi" (birth land), India was his "Matrabhumi" (motherland). However, he quashed rumours by revealing that he has no plans to seek Indian citizenship at present.

"Regarding Bharat and its citizenship, let me be absolutely clear. Pakistan may be my Janmabhoomi, but Bharat, the land of my ancestors, is my Matrubhumi. For me, Bharat is like a temple. At present, I have no plans to seek Bharatiya citizenship. If in the future someone like me chooses to do so, the CAA is already in place for people like us," he added in the post.

On being accused of making politically-driven remarks in support of India, Kaneria highlighted that his aim is to expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists, who he feels are tarnishing the Indian society.

"Therefore, those who claim that my words or actions are driven by the desire for citizenship are completely wrong. I will continue to stand for dharma and to expose the anti-nationals and pseudo-secularists who are damaging our ethos and attempting to divide our society. To those concerned for my safety, with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, I am safe and happy with my family. My fate rests in the hands of Lord Ram," he concluded.