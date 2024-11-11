Experienced Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to start on November 22. Rahim has been ruled out of the Tests due to a finger injury. Rahim sustained a fracture on the tip of his left index finger while keeping wickets during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah on November 6, an injury that subsequently sidelined him from the ongoing three-match ODI series. His availability for the ODI series of three matches starting from December 8 is also unclear, as per ICC.

According to medical assessments, his recovery is expected to require four to six weeks, thus ruling him out of the Test series against the West Indies.

Following the Test series, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the West Indies.

Mushfiqur, who has already retired from T20I cricket, will join the team for the ODI leg of the tour if his recovery progresses as expected.

In the opening ODI against Afghanistan, the right-hand batter came in to bat lower than usual due to his injury, but was later ruled out of the remainder of the series. He could score just one run in the run chase of 236 and Bangladesh folded for 143 runs. However, they made a comeback in the second ODI to win it by 68 runs. The third and final ODI will take place on Monday at Sharjah.

He is expected to return to Bangladesh soon to focus on his recovery.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh team management has not yet named a replacement for Mushfiqur in the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.