Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to leave the franchise. The star all-rounder started his Indian Premier League career with MI in 2015 and played for the side till 2021. Ahead of the next season, new entrants Gujarat Titans acquired Hardik and named him the captain. He led the new side for two editions before returning to Mumbai as the skipper. Under Hardik's leadership across three IPL seasons, MI ended at the 10th, third and ninth positions, respectively.

A total of seven franchises are showing interest in acquiring Hardik in the transfer window, claimed a report in The Times of India. The outlet claimed that only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the two sides that are not in the race to pick the all-rounder.

Among the interested franchises, Chennai Super Kings are the front-runners, giving a tough fight to Kolkata Knight Riders, the report claimed, while adding that Rajasthan Royals are also among the serious contenders to acquire Hardik.

Hardik has shifted base to Bengaluru with the aim of making the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his permanent training base for the remainder of his career, reported PTI.

The move is unique as India's centrally contracted players normally visit the Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps. Though Pandya is originally from Baroda in Gujarat, he has spent most of the last decade living in Mumbai and training primarily at his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' facility in Ghansoli.

The 32-year-old, who is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury and was ruled out of the ongoing white-ball tour of the UK, has spent considerable time at the COE over the last six months.

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told the news agency.

"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

"Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source said.

(With PTI inputs)

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