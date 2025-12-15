Lionel Messi graced Mumbai on Sunday during the second day of the GOAT Tour of India 2025. The Argentina football icon visited the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and star Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri. However, the crowd in Mumbai also took some time out to loudly cheer for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. "Mumbai cha Raja, Rohit Sharma; India cha Raja, Rohit Sharma (King of Mumbai Rohit Sharma; King of India, Rohit Sharma)," chanted the crowd at the Wankhede.

WATCH: 'Rohit Sharma' chants at Wankhede during Messi's GOAT Tour

During Messi's GOAT Tour event, chants of "Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma" were heard at the Wankhede Stadium.



The Raja @ImRo45

This is Aura of Rohit Sharma...



The Raja of Mumbai pic.twitter.com/5WWQGM65Tl — Abhijeet 45 (@Abhijeet042729) December 14, 2025

While Lionel Messi did not meet Rohit Sharma, Mumbai witnessed an evening to remember as Messi came face-to-face with Sachin Tendulkar.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday termed Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's visit to Mumbai as a golden moment for the city and the country.

Tendulkar compared the 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph at the same ground with the visit of Messi, along with his Inter Miami team-mates Luis Saurez and Rodrigo de Paul.

"I have spent some incredible moments here. As we call it, Mumbai is a city of dreams. And a number of dreams have seen the finish line here on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011," Tendulkar said referring to India's ODI World Cup triumph in which he played a major role.

"And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India. The way you have received all three greats of the game has truly been remarkable." Talking about Messi, he said, "When it comes to Leo, if I have to speak about his game, it wouldn't be the right platform. And you know, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment.

With PTI inputs