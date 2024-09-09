Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Tushar Deshpande shared some inspirational words from MS Dhoni that motivated him ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Deshpande, who had initially struggled in the competition, played a crucial role in CSK's fifth title victory, solidifying his position in the bowling unit. During the 2023 season, CSK faced a significant injury crisis within their pace bowling department, with Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Simarjeet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary all sidelined by serious injuries.

In their absence, Deshpande led the attack alongside young talents like Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Akash Singh. Deshpande rose to the challenge, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches with an economy rate of 9.92.

Deshpande recounted a motivating conversation with Dhoni at Chepauk during the IPL 2023 preparation camp.

"You have everything to succeed at international level. But you have to be calm during your run-up. Don't get distracted by the crowd. Just take a deep breath, stay calm and bowl.' If Mahi tells you that you have everything to be successful at international level, boss, that itself is an achievement," Deshpande told ESPNcricinfo.

Despite an expensive spell in the season-opening loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, Dhoni encouraged him to persevere.

"Mahi came to me and said, 'You haven't made any mistakes. You bowled all good balls. It was not your day today. In the next match repeat the same," he said.

His ability to take wickets in challenging situations has been crucial. He mentioned another instance where Dhoni's advice had a significant impact on his approach.

Dhoni advised him to stick to his strengths and believe in himself during a match simulation in the nets.

"I was bowling good yorkers, but suddenly I bowled a bouncer and got hit for a 100-metre six. He asked me, 'Kyun daala bouncer?' [Why did you bowl the bouncer?] I told him I thought he was expecting the yorker. He told me, 'Don't play cricket in the mind. Yorker is a yorker and no one can hit you,' " Deshpande noted.

"He was telling me we keep trying to play ahead of the game instead of staying in the present. The other thing he told me is to focus on my fitness, which is important for fast bowlers," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Deshpande made his national debut during the tour of Zimbabwe in July 2024, where he recorded figures of 1-30 and secured his spot for the subsequent match.

