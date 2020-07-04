MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, who got married in 2010 in a private ceremony in Dehradun, celebrated a decade of togetherness, as the couple celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary on Saturday. Celebrating the occasion, Dhoni's wife Sakshi wrote an adorable post on Instagram, reminiscing all beautiful moments they experienced together in the last 10 years. Sakshi shared a series of pictures of herself, Dhoni and their daughter Ziva, and recalled the different moments that strengthened their relationship and helped them become the person they are now.

"Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those! Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love!," Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, fans who had flocked various social media platforms with their lovely messages for the star couple, showered love on the Sakshi's post which received close to 2 lakh likes in just over an hour.

Sakhi, in her post, thanked their parents, siblings, relatives and friends who "have been strong support system at all times". She also thanked all the fans for their wonderful messages during the day.

"Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland," Sakshi's post read.