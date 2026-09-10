Who will be the next Chennai Super Kings coach? For a franchise where consistency has been the hallmark, the last few seasons have been quite the opposite. CSK is a franchise that has always been known to back its players. It has also yielded results. However, over the last few seasons, Chennai's performance has not been great. The team last won the IPL in 2023. Since then, there has been inconsistency. In IPL 2026, CSK finished eighth. They have not qualified for playoffs in the last three editions.

After that, long-time CSK coach Stephen Fleming recently stepped down. Several reports have said that MS Dhoni and current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with the management, will take the call on the next coach.

An Indian Express report has now said that the new coach might be decided as early as next week. Former India batter Hemang Badani is being seen as the potential successor to Stephen Fleming.

The report added that former captain MS Dhoni has advocated for an Indian-led support staff. In such a scenario, Badani has emerged as the frontrunner. He has IPL experience and also coaches Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20.

Badani, who was earlier associated with Delhi Capitals, has enjoyed success in overseas leagues as well.

Dhoni also proposed that the new head coach should work exclusively with CSK.

Earlier, Fleming was also in charge of Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

The report said Dhoni has asked for that system to end and that the new coach should focus only on CSK. Badani currently coaches Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, and also consults for Seattle Orcas

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