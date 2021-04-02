On this day in 2011, MS Dhoni smashed the winning six to help India defeat Sri Lanka and win the 2011 ODI World Cup final, at the Wankhede Stadium. The moment is still glorified in every Indian cricket fan's mind, with Dhoni sending a Nuwan Kulasekara delivery soaring for a six, and then standing still for a few seconds with his bat raised. The moment was so iconic that months later, the bat was sold for a record amount of 100,000 pounds (One crore rupees approximately) during an auction at MS Dhoni's 'East Meets West' Charity Dinner in London (UK), on July 18, 2011. The bat was bought by R K Global Shares And Securities Ltd. It is also listed by the Guinness World Records as the most expensive cricket bat.

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, "The most expensive cricket bat was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bat sold at auction for 100,000 pounds (161,295 American dollars), bought by R K Global Shares & Securities Ltd (India), at the M.S Dhoni's 'East Meets West' Charity Dinner, in London, UK, on 18 July 2011. The bat was used by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in World Cup 2011 finals on 2 April 2011 art Wankhede Stadium at hit the winning shot."

Dhoni finishes off in style...



Words that will remain in our hearts and minds for ever.#WorldCup2011 #MSDhoni #RKGlobal pic.twitter.com/fOwC9ER4mW — R K Global (@RKGlobal_India) April 2, 2021

During the World Cup final, India restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 274 for six. The hosts had a weak start to their chase, losing openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the early stages.

Lasith Malinga dismissed Sehwag for a two-ball duck, and Sachin for 18 runs.

It was only after the arrival of Gautam Gambhir, that India stabilised their chase, setting the path for Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to seal a win.

Dhoni hit the winning six, and India won the final by six wickets. It was also India's second and last ODI World Cup title since their 1983 triumph.