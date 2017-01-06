 
MS Dhoni Will Always Be My Captain, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 06 January 2017 10:00 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his gratitude to MS Dhoni. "Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him," Kohli tweeted

MS Dhoni Will Always Be My Captain, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank teammate and former skipper MS Dhoni. © AFP

A couple of days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the India ODI and T20I teams, Virat Kohli paid tribute to the wicketkeeper-batsman's tenure as skipper, saying he will always be Kohli's captain.

Kohli took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Dhoni. "Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him," Kohli tweeted.

Dhoni's decision to step down from the captain's role shocked cricket fans on Wednesday. The World Cup-winning skipper had confirmed his availability for the upcoming ODI and T20 series against England.

Virat Kohli is widely expected to be named as the replacement for Dhoni when the Indian squad for the England series is named on Friday.

