Former India batter Mohammad Kaif recently shared his views on reports suggesting that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may part ways with their veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Ahead of the auctions for the upcoming season, several reports have claimed that CSK are highly likely to trade Jadeja for Rajasthan Royals skipper and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Although the deal is not yet confirmed, Kaif stated that CSK legend MS Dhoni must have played a key role in initiating such trade discussions with the inaugural IPL champions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif suggested that CSK are now searching for a new leader and a suitable replacement for Dhoni, who is expected to retire after the 2026 season. He further noted that Dhoni might have agreed to bring in Samson at the expense of Jadeja, as the all-rounder failed to prove himself as a capable captain during IPL 2022.

"The two players started playing IPL in 2008. Ever since Jadeja joined CSK, he hasn't left. If the trade is successful, this could be Dhoni's last year. There is also a chance that Dhoni might step away mid-season. If Sanju comes in and gets comfortable with the management and Dhoni, then Dhoni might ask him to take over. We let go of Jadeja, our match-winner over the years, but we need a future captain," said Kaif, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"They previously made Jadeja the captain, but he couldn't manage things. He didn't enjoy the leadership role. Midway, he admitted that he couldn't do it. Not all players are suited for captaincy in the IPL. In the long-term plan, Dhoni wants to sacrifice Jadeja to bring in a player who can take over leadership after the Dhoni era," he added.

Interestingly, Rajasthan Royals were Jadeja's first IPL team. He made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year. Jadeja played for RR in the first two seasons but was suspended in 2010 by the IPL for attempting to negotiate a contract directly with the Mumbai Indians, which was against the rules. After serving the ban, Jadeja featured for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011.

Since joining CSK in 2012, Jadeja has been an integral part of the franchise. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, he has remained a core member of the team for over a decade, contributing significantly to three of their five IPL titles.