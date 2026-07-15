MS Dhoni could be given more responsibility by Chennai Super Kings after the departure of Stephen Fleming as head coach, according to a report by Revsportz. Sources claim that Dhoni may become the team mentor for the franchise in IPL 2027 and will play a major role in choosing Fleming's successor. It has been a tough couple of seasons for the five-time champions, who have failed to reach the playoffs since their title-winning season in 2023. Dhoni, who was suffering from injuries, did not play a single match for CSK in IPL 2026 but remains a core part of the leadership group.

While questions remain as to whether he will become the team mentor in 2027 or 2028, the report claimed that he will be given complete control of the 'cricket side of affairs'.

Dhoni returned to the cricket spotlight on Tuesday, drawing a roaring reception from the Edgbaston crowd as he watched the opening ODI between India and England from the stands in Birmingham.

The 45-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was spotted during England's innings. When the stadium cameras focused on him, loud cheers filled the ground as fans recognised one of India's greatest cricketers. Dhoni was there with his wife, Sakshi, and daughter Ziva, enjoying the match from the stands.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also added to the star-studded atmosphere. She was seen watching the game and, being linked with London-based businessman Kabir Bahia, attracted a lot of attention as cameras captured her enjoying the action at Edgbaston.

Dhoni's appearance came just days after he celebrated his 45th birthday at Trent Bridge, where he watched the third T20I between India and England. The former captain has been following India's white-ball tour of England and has remained one of the biggest draws even while off the field.

During the match, Dhoni also caught up with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Their interaction quickly went viral on social media as fans embraced the reunion of the two former teammates.

Axar Patel had an impressive performance with both the bat and ball as India beat England by six wickets.

Axar took four wickets to help bowl England out for 258 and then came out again to score an unbeaten 57 and partner with Washington Sundar in a match-winning 102-run partnership. Sundar remained not out on 52 and ended the match with a big six, marking his first ODI half-century.

(With IANS inputs)

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