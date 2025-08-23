Former India skipper MS Dhoni gave his fans another mind-blowing moment after he was spotted driving his Hummer on the roads of Ranchi, Jharkhand. After calling time on his international career in 2020, Dhoni walked out as India's most successful captain with three ICC titles to his name. However, the 44-year-old star is still active in the IPL and even captained the Chennai Super Kings again in the 2025 edition after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out due to an injury.

In a video going viral on social, Dhoni was seen taking his Hummer out for a spin at his hometown Ranchi. The special thing about the car was that it was modified with the theme of Indian army. The vehicle featured striking artwork depicting fighter jets, tanks, aircraft, and Indian soldiers in action.

You just look at how he modified his car; I don't see any player who loves the Indian Army more than MS Dhoni.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/31LzI0uPci — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢 (@rushiii_12) August 22, 2025

According to IANS, the customisation was carried out by a Ranchi-based car detailing studio in 2024. Studio founder Achyut Kishore revealed that Dhoni had personally requested an army-themed design, which has now been successfully done.

As per Car Dekho, the price of Dhoni's Hummer is around Rs 75 lakh. The cost must have increased by at least Rs 5 lakh after the modification.

Talking about IPL, Dhoni-led CSK had a forgettable outing in the 2025 edition as they won only four matches and finished at the bottom of the table.

During a recent event, Dhoni suggested that he still has a few months left to decide whether he will continue or not. "I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," said Dhoni while interacting with the host.

Dhoni stood in for regular CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for the majority of this year's IPL after the latter suffered an elbow injury, and led their faltering and imbalanced side with resilience to notch up a few impressive victories towards the end of the season.

The knee injury aside, the years that have passed by have also taken some sting away from Dhoni's aggressive batting.

(With PTI Inputs)