MS Dhoni Runs Into Wrestling Star Yogeshwar Dutt At The Airport

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was in Jammu and Kashmir where he was chief-guest of an army-sponsored cricket tournament, came across India wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt at the airport. Dhoni, along with India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, was in Delhi to meet the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to discuss salaries and the Indian cricket team's schedule for the next few years. The Indian wrester took a selfie with the ICC World Cup 2011 winning captain Dhoni and posted on Instagram.

Dhoni, who holds an honorary rank of Lt. Colonel in the Indian army, was the chief guest at the final of Chinar Cricket Premier League, organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army.

The 36-year-old, who retired from Tests in 2014, will join Team India in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka starting December 10.

Dutt won a bronze medal in London Olympics in 60kg weight category.

Dhoni had also given his opinion on the possibility of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. He had said when it comes to a cricket match between the two countries, it becomes much more than sports.

"Government is the best judge to take a call on India-Pakistan series. Only they can decide whether we play Pakistan in the future or not. When it comes to India-Pakistan cricket, it is not just sports, but becomes much bigger than that. It is not a simple decision, but a diplomatic and a political decision," Dhoni said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a match played at Kunzer cricket ground, 35km from Srinagar, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

India have not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since 2013. Both the teams played two Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in 2013 in India. The Twenty20 series was drawn while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

The last Test played between the two nations was way back in 2007-08.