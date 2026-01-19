Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel named his all-time ODI XI while speaking on Jay Thadeshwar's podcast. While the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Kapil Dev made the cut, the exclusions of former India captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were major talking points. The 40-year-old, who played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is, picked Tendulkar and former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist as his openers. Gilchrist was also the designated wicketkeeper of Parthiv's all-time XI.

His middle order comprised the likes of Kohli, Brian Lara, and Ricky Ponting. He then picked Jacques Kallis and Kapil Dev as his all-rounders. In the spin department, Parthiv opted for the legendary duo of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne of Australia.

Legendary Pakistan quick Wasim Akram and South Africa's Lance Klusener completed Parthiv's XI. The southpaw also gave shoutouts to Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan and Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya.

Parthiv Patel's All-Time ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, and Lance Klusener.

Parthiv announced his retirement from cricket in December 2020, having made his international debut in 2002 at the age of 17 in an away Test series against England. He went on to represent India in 25 matches in the longest format, scoring 934 runs at an average of 31.13.

He also played 38 ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals. He last wore the Indian jersey in 2018 during a Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Parthiv also proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for sides like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is currently working with IPL franchise Gujarat Titans as a batting and assistant coach.

