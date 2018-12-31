Video Of MS Dhoni And Ziva Playing In The Sand Is Breaking The Internet. Watch

MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva probably form the best partnership on social media. They continued to win hearts as a video featuring the the father-daughter duo playing in the sand sent the Internet into a meltdown on Sunday. MS Dhoni uploaded the video clip on Instagram and wrote, "As a kid whenever v got sand this was one thing v would do for sure." The video was shot by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi. Watch the video that left fans overwhelmed on the weekend.

Before the video with Ziva went viral, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya entertained viewers online with a quirky video where Dhoni can be seen speaking in Bhojpuri.

Dhoni made his return to the Indian T20I and ODI squad when the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand, starting January 2019.

Justifying the 37-year-old Dhoni's selection, a BCCI official, on conditions of anonymity, told PTI, "Since there are only eight ODIs (three against Australia and five against New Zealand), selectors want to give MS as much game time as possible (before the World Cup). Three T20Is means 11 international matches through the next one month."

India are currently engaged in a Test series against Australia and will play three ODIs against them starting January 12 in Sydney. This will be followed by a limited-overs engagement with New Zealand, starting with five ODIs from January 23. The three T20Is against Kiwis are lined up from February 6.