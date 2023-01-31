One of the most respected cricketers in the game's history, MS Dhoni remains an active cricketer in the Indian Premier League. As some of the stars of the game -- Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Scott Styris, etc. -- got together in a rapid-fire interview, they picked the 'most selfless player' in the T20 league's history. The likes of Kumble, Gayle, Uthappa and Styris all named their choice and the clear winner was none other than the legendary MS Dhoni.

The former IPL players engaged in a variety of questions in the rapid-fire round on Jio Cinema. They were also asked about the 'most stylish player' choice where KL Rahul was the preferred option for a few.

As for Dhoni, the IPL 2023 season could be a couple of months away but Dhoni has already begun practicing for the new season. The cricketer has been spotted undergoing a few training sessions in the nets.

Dhoni was recently spotted meeting the members of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. He was seen interacting with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and the support staff. Even Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to speak to the veteran wicket-keeper batter.

"Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel," Hardik had said about the meeting with Dhoni before the match.

Dhoni, who quit international cricket in August 2020, has continued to feature in the IPL for CSK. While Dhoni still remains a fan-favourite, the chances of him continuing to play in the T20 league beyond this season are fairly slim.

