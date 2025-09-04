Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni was in attendance as Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz to reach the US Open men's singles semifinals on Wednesday. Dhoni was seen in the crowd during the match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. It was a somewhat one-sided affair as Djokovic produced a stunning show to set up a massive clash against Carlos Alcaraz. Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi also took to social media to share a picture with Dhoni from the stands.

Dhoni found himself in the headlines recently after an old video of Irfan Pathan talking about his playing days resurfaced on social media. In the video, Pathan spoke about how he exited the national side in 2012 and revealed that he had spoken to Dhoni about his performances.

"Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about it. Sometimes, statements get twisted in the media, so I wanted to clarify. Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like that. Everything's going as per plan.' When you get a reply like that, you believe it and do what you can. If you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect," Pathan said.

He further added: "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it's better not to speak. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that's what I focused on."

It was the 'hookah' part of his statement that went viral on social media once again with fans constantly commenting on the topic. A fan commented under a photo of Pathan with Mohammed Shami saying - "Pathan bhai, woh hookah ka kya hua? (Pathan bhai, what happened to the hookah)?"

Pathan was quick to answer as he said - "Main aur @msdhoni saath baith kar piyenge ;) (Me and MS Dhoni will sit together and smoke)."