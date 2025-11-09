MS Dhoni may not play much cricket nowadays, but he remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Dhoni, 44, mostly stays away from the spotlight, apart from when he dons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, a recent video of Dhoni has gone viral on social media. In the video, a fan could be seen asking Dhoni for his autograph on his motorcycle and on his own hand - a request that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain obliges.

At first, Dhoni could be seen signing his autograph on the fan's red bike.

Then, when the fan requested Dhoni to sign his autograph on his hand, the former India captain's heartwarming response won the hearts of fans on the internet.

The fan initially told Dhoni that he could sign in whichever angle he wished on the hand. However, Dhoni insisted the fan tell him exactly which direction to sign in.

"Nahi tum batao kaise chahiye (No, you tell me how you want it)," said Dhoni, after which the fan did so, and Dhoni gave his signature.

The Instagram post went viral after being posted, garnering two lakh likes within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to play in the 2026 edition of the IPL for five-time champions CSK, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Friday. Dhoni, who has been synonymous with CSK since the league's inception in 2008, returned as captain midway through the 2025 IPL after newly-appointed skipper and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury.

It was a season to forget for CSK, as they finished at the bottom of the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. "He is likely to play, that is the current status. We have a feeling that he will play in this upcoming IPL," Viswanathan told IANS on Friday.

Barring the franchise's suspension for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has been a constant presence in the CSK set-up. A return for IPL 2026 will mark his 17th season with CSK and 19th overall in the competition.