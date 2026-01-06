Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's return when Mumbai face Himachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer has been announced as Mumbai's captain for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 league fixtures, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur being ruled out of the competition due to an injury. The 31-year-old has not featured in any competitive cricket format since October, when he sustained a painful spleen injury while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia, which led to internal bleeding and hospitalisation. Iyer suffered a spleen laceration, missing the ODIs against South Africa scheduled for December, but has since recovered really well after rehab and is a part of the ODI series squad against New Zealand starting from January 11. (LIVE SCORECARD)