Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Delayed To Dense Fog In Jaipur
Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's return when Mumbai face Himachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday
Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer's return when Mumbai face Himachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer has been announced as Mumbai's captain for the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 league fixtures, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur being ruled out of the competition due to an injury. The 31-year-old has not featured in any competitive cricket format since October, when he sustained a painful spleen injury while taking a catch during the third ODI against Australia, which led to internal bleeding and hospitalisation. Iyer suffered a spleen laceration, missing the ODIs against South Africa scheduled for December, but has since recovered really well after rehab and is a part of the ODI series squad against New Zealand starting from January 11. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai Live Score
The countdown is over at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, where the latest chapter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26 is about to unfold as Himachal Pradesh cross swords against Mumbai in a match that is expected to be spectacular.Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.